St. Johnsbury Academy Adult Education Updates Course Offerings at New Location
Local professionals in Dr. Martha Dubuque's sessions on starting Your Leadership Journey discuss the challenges of moving from college to supervisor in their Thursday morning class. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy Adult Education kicked off its schedule of fall courses in late August at its new location in downtown St. Johnsbury.

The program offers a variety of courses ranging from personal enrichment to professional development to training in the trades. The center had a soft opening in January during which it hosted a weekend electrical coding class for electricians who needed to update their certifications. Since then, the school has trained over 300 adults in fields as diverse as Conflict Management and Commercial Driver’s Licensing.

