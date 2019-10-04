St. Johnsbury Attorney Listed Among The Best

A St. Johnsbury attorney with the law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC was listed recently in the 2020 ranking of Best Lawyers in America © and was named lawyer of the year. The results are based on client, lawyer and law firm surveys conducted by Best Lawyers beginning in January of this year.
James C. Gallagher is considered best in personal injury litigation (defendants).
Two other St. Johnsbury DRM attorneys were also recognized: James G. Wheeler, corporate law, real estate law, and trusts and estates; and John H. Marshall, energy law and environmental law.
Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on a peer-review evaluation. More than 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and the firm has received more than 10 million evaluations regarding the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”
From offices located in Vermont and New Hampshire, more than 55 DRM attorneys represent regional, national and international entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, technology businesses and Fortune 100 companies. The legal services provided by the firm include bankruptcy and business restructuring, general business, captive insurance, energy and telecommunications, intellectual property law, labor and employment, litigation, real estate and land use, environmental and tax law, and trust and estate planning, plus legislative and regulatory services through the firm’s Government and Public Affairs group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.