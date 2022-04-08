ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury chapter of Business and Professional Women is hosting its Young Careerist speech competition. This annual competition allows women between the ages of 25-35 to compete in a speech competition designed to enhance their skills in public speaking, presenting, and interacting with large groups.
The Ten Core Life Skills according to WHO (World Health Organization) are:
Participants are asked, what are the three most important of these areas of development for you personally and what steps have you taken toward achieving these skills?
Participants write a three-minute speech answering the question. This speech will be submitted, in writing, to St. Johnsbury BPW, who will pick the finalists. Finalists will appear before the organization to give their speeches. The winner will go on to compete at the fall conference for the regional Past State Presidents BPW meeting. The chapter’s winner will receive a one year membership into BPW, and $200 in local gift certificates.
Those wishing to participate should email armstrong.tabitha@gmail.com for a copy of the prompt. Speeches should be submitted no later than April 22. Finalists will be chosen on April 26.
