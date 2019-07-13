St. Johnsbury Dental Associates Welcomes Pediatric Dentist

ST. JOHNSBURY, VT — St. Johnsbury Dental Associates announced it is welcoming pediatric dentist Krystal Kazemba, DMD, MS to its team.
Prior to entering the field of dentistry, Dr. Kazemba earned a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and a Master of Science in Forensic DNA and Serology. While working toward her master’s, Krystal was employed as a dental assistant at the University of Florida Pediatric Dental Residency, where she learned the value of helping children. After receiving her second degree from the University of Florida, she was accepted into LECOM School of Dental Medicine. Upon graduating, Krystal pursued her passion of working with children and completed her Pediatric Residency training with NYU Langone Health systems in Holyoke, Mass.
Krystal loves the outdoors, sunshine, and friendly people and has a dog who is her partner in crime. She believes that you can learn something from everyone and knows not to judge a book by its cover. Above all, she is eager to see what life has in store for her and is committed to serving the children of the Northeast Kingdom.
Dr. Darren Boles, owner of St. Johnsbury Dental said, “We are proud to have Dr. Kazemba join our team. Her passion for children and expertise in pediatric dentistry will be a great benefit to families in our community.”
A pediatric dentist offers a specialized approach to pediatric care. Early dental visits promote lifelong dental habits and can predict dental and facial development for long-term planning.
