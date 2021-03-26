Karen Montgomery is retiring as an emergency dispatcher after 21 years of service and while her co-workers at the St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center wish her well, it’s pretty clear her departure will be a big loss.
“Karen has been a big part of our operations here at the fire department and her retirement will mean a great loss of knowledge,” said St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Jon Bouffard.
“She was reliable in a crisis and her knowledge of procedure lent her the ability to handle any situation,” said Police Chief Tim Page.
“She has been an instrumental member of the Dispatch team and we will sorely miss her knowledge and expertise,” said Dispatch Operations Manager Tony Skelton. “Karen ensured that the wellness of other dispatchers was at the forefront, and was always willing to lend a hand when needed.”
“Karen’s dedication and commitment to the town and the public she has served over the years has been outstanding,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
Montgomery, who who grew up in St. Johnsbury and started as an emergency dispatch trainee in April of 2000, will work her last shift on April 1. Over the years she has been the first point-of-contact for those experiencing their darkest and most tragic times. She’s also been the key link and steady voice of support for police, firefighters and ambulance crews as they responded to chaotic situations such as fires, car crashes, medical emergencies and death.
And in recent years, the job has been even more challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing upgrade of the dispatch center and changes in dispatch center procedures and operations.
Police Chief Page said Montgomery has also played a key role in that process due largely to her experience, team-oriented approach, positive attitude and her kindness.
“Karen Montgomery was an integral part of that change,” said Chief Page. “She never comes in to work without a kind word or greeting. She accepted the changes without complaint and led by example. She supported the efforts to improve and was a positive influence. We will miss her positivity and I will miss her morning greetings and conversations.”
Montgomery’s positive outlook was tested on Dec. 23, 2012, when the landmark 1879 Building on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury caught fire.
A group of St. Johnsbury firefighters were inside the building searching for anyone who might trapped or injured when the situation suddenly deteriorated and firefighters found themselves facing a wall of flames blocking their escape route.
They called for help and Dispatcher Montgomery did what no other St. Johnsbury dispatcher had ever done before.
She dispatched a “Mayday” alert and sounded the evacuation tone.
“I was shaking because I was afraid I was gonna lose friends,” said Montgomery on Thursday. “Co-workers and friends.”
Fortunately, all of the firefighters escaped the building by jumping through third-story windows. Some landed on a third-story deck. Others dropped a full story to the deck below. Two suffered minor injures and one was taken to the hospital. But everyone was okay.
“As soon as my shift ended I went right down to the scene to check on everybody,” said Montgomery.
Montgomery said she’ll miss her co-workers the most and offered this advice to anyone thinking about starting a career as an emergency dispatcher.
“It takes a lot of patience,” said Montgomery. “And you can’t take anything for granted. Every day is a learning experience. You just keep learning. You’re interacting with different personalities and people, but you can’t take this job to heart. You have to learn that when you leave the building, you leave it there. You bring it home and it makes your home life miserable … You just gotta stay yourself.”
