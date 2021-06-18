The St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge #1779 voted Bob Theriault as new administrator to help revitalize the lodge located at 2388 Portland Street.
Theriault, of East Burke, has lived in Vermont for about six years. He and his family came to the area when his youngest daughter enrolled at Lyndon State College. Theriault, at 58, also enrolled at Lyndon State College as a Criminal Justice major.
He transferred to Goddard College in Plainfield and became interested in the areas surrounding homelessness. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Individualized Studies. In November 2020 he started the Shares Corporation in Lyndonville helping provide basic necessities for those less fortunate and homeless.
He is a past Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks in New Hampshire.
“Having been part of a fraternal organization has always been an honor as I have worked with troubled and underprivileged children in my professional career,” Theriault noted.
He worked with youth as a baseball coach from the little league level to the college ranks having served as the bench and catcher coach at the University of New Hampshire for five years.
“Teamwork is something that I believe makes any organization stronger and a winner,” he stated.
He is also a member of the Canadian Club in Barre, where he serves as director.
“When the opportunity to join the Moose was presented to me it was a non brainer,” Theriault noted. “It is my belief that with hard work that we can grow this lodge to much higher membership totals which will allow us to become more financially secure.”
The St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge has been a community fixture in St. Johnsbury since the 1960s. It is a 501(c)8 not-for-profit fraternal organization whose parent organization is Moose International. The Moose’s core mission is supporting the children at Mooseheart, Seniors at Moosehaven and our local communities.
