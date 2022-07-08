The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club held its Changeover meeting, in preparation for the 2022-2023 Rotary Year, on June 29, presided over by the outgoing president, Brynn Evans.
Evans spoke of the many accomplishments of the Club during the 2021-2022 Rotary Year.
Service and Fundraising Activities
The Rotary donated thousands of masks to schools, the welcome center, and other non-profits; provided volunteers and outreach for six Red Cross Blood drives held at the Moose Lodge throughout the year; volunteers read stories at the Athenaeum, and worked during Get Downtown events, worked on Green Up Day; held the annual fruit fundraiser; held a drive at Job Lots in St. Johnsbury for wellness/fun kits for kids — the project of high school senior Emily Ely and in partnership with NEKCA; provided monetary support, assisted with planning and took part in a playground build at Cornerstone School; held a Speech Contest for high school students; provided Community Service Awards to three students and started a new partnership with NKHS to offer an additional award; sent a student from the club’s service area to RYLA, and made it possible for a student from another club in the district to attend; provided more than 6,000 meals to the community through the outreach program, distributed through the NEK Council on Aging; prepped the area around the Bay Street Trailhead Pavilion, thanks in part to funds received through the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser and a district grant; held the second annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner to-go fundraiser.
Donations
Donations made during the year included: supporting an international project with Natron Health Care to provide anemia test kits in Tanzania; scholarships for youth to attend athletic sports camps through RecFit; continued support of the youth library at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum by providing book dedications for the club’s speakers; Caledonia County Fair; Fairbanks Museum; First Night North; HELP (shared heat program); Kiwanis pool; District 7850 changeover service project, Rise Against Hunger; Santa Fund; St. Johnsbury Baseball and Softball associations; St. Johnsbury Senior Meal Program.
Though the annual Rotary Basketball Basketball Tournament was once again called off this past year because of COVID, a number of local businesses provided funding to the club in support of its many projects: Champion Sponsors — Community National Bank, Milne Financial Planning, NFP, NVRH and Passumpsic Savings Bank; Promoter Sponsors — Celtic Marketing, Edward Jones, Northern Counties Health Care, r.k. Miles, Union Bank and Wells River Chevrolet; Supporter Sponsors — Adler & McCabe PLC, Anthony’s Diner, Barrett Insurance Agency LLC, Community Restorative Justice Center, Dan Wyand PT & Associates and Weidmann.
Honorary St. Johnsbury Rotary memberships were presented to former members Rosie Smith and Archie Prevost.
Prevost has been a Rotarian for over 40 years and was described by a peer as “everybody’s favorite member.” He was named Rotarian of the year for 2002-2003 and served as president during the Rotary year of 1984-1985.
Two Paul Harris Fellow pins were presented to Susan Cherry and Bruce Corrette. These pins are presented to individuals when they donate $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation Annual Fund, PolioPlus, or an approved Foundation grant. People may also be recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow when the amount is contributed in their name.
Evans also presented three special awards. The first one, the Change Maker Award, was given to the incoming president, Jay Miller.
The Inspirational Rotarian Award was given to Bruce Corrette. “Bruce has been a member of the club for the past 54 years! He was Rotarian of the Year in 1976-77 and President from 1977-1978. He has been a leader in our club, filling many roles, and always taking part as an active member.”
Corrette was one of the first Paul Harris Fellows for the club and this year he became a member of the Paul Harris Society.
The Rotarian of the Year Award was presented to Jim McFaul.
McFaul organized the club’s St. Johnsbury Rotary Speech Contest and Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA) scholarship program. He helped undertake an International Project, coordinating with Melanie Finn of Natron Healthcare to support anemia test kits for women in Tanzania. He was also instrumental in coordinating a donation to support youth athletic camps through the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department.
“Jim led our work as sponsors of the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Moose Lodge … He volunteered for every single blood drive — taking time out of his work day to volunteer 6 or more hours each time, as well as encouraging others to help and coordinating with those volunteers,” Evans said. “{He is} always willing to step up to help when needed, working behind the scenes to help our club work… {his} contributions this year have been phenomenal and we are so grateful for all {he} has done!”
In addition to the Rotarian of the Year plaque, McFaul was also given a Paul Harris Fellow recognition.
New leadership for the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club includes President Jay Miller; President-Elect Barry Waldner; Treasurer Brynn Evans (replacing Bob Hersey); Assistant Treasurer Katheryn Laferriere; and Secretary Jamie Milne.
