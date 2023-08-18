St. Johnsbury School Introduces New Faculty

ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury School leadership team has announced new staff and faculty members.
Caitlyn Ball joins the school as a 2nd-grade teacher. Caitlyn graduated from Plymouth State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Kim Beckley, third-grade teacher. Kim has a bachelor’s degree in music education from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in elementary education from Grand Canyon University, and an extensive background in trauma-informed and trauma-transformative educational practices.
Jenna Carpenter, eighth-grade special educator. Jenna has a bachelor’s degree in applied psychology and human services from Lyndon State College and has spent the past six years working as a paraeducator at St. Johnsbury School.
Rosemary Far, K-3 music teacher. In addition to teaching music, Rosemary is bilingual in Spanish and has a background in natural science, including a bachelor’s degree in coastal and environmental science from Louisiana State University.
Katie Holcomb, second grade teacher. Katie has bachelor’s degrees in both early education and elementary education from Northern Vermont University and has worked as a paraeducator at St. Johnsbury School.
Stevi Jackson , mental health clinician. Stevi has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Montana Western and a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Southern New Hampshire University. She has worked in the mental health profession for five years, most recently as the behavioral specialist at St. Johnsbury Pediatrics.
Beth Kerchner, academic support team, focusing on literacy for grades PreK-3. Beth recently moved to the area from Virginia, where she taught second grade. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Boston University and a master’s degree as a reading specialist from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass.
Taylor LeFevre, counselor, grades 3-5. Taylor, who grew up in Chester, has dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and philosophy from Castleton University. She also has a master’s degree in education, specializing in school counseling, from the University of Lynchburg in Virginia.
Danielle Limoges, behavior specialist for grades 4-5. Danielle has worked in education for over 16 years and joined the staff at St. Johnsbury School during the 2022-23 school year. She has a bachelor’s degree in human services from Springfield College and became a registered behavior technician through the Behavior Analyst Certification Board.
Seton Lindsay, speech-language pathologist. Seton, who grew up in Barnet, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wesleyan University in Connecticut and a master’s degree in communication disorders from Emerson College in Boston. She recently moved back to the area with her family after working with students in the Boston area for nearly 30 years.
Veronica Putvain , math teacher. Veronica taught middle and high school math for the past 11 years in Littleton, N.H. She has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Keene State College, and a master’s degree in special education from Lyndon State College.
Mary-Jeanne (MJ) Raleigh, psychologist. Dr. Raleigh has a PhD in environmental studies from Antioch University New England, in addition to master’s degrees in education from the University of Colorado and in 20th-century Irish poetry from SUNY Stony Brook, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Castleton University. A native Vermonter, she returned to the state several years ago to work as a school psychologist in public schools.
Becky Walsh, fifth-grade English language arts teacher. Becky has worked in education for the past seven years, the last two of which have been at St. Johnsbury School. She has a bachelor’s degree from Western New England University in Massachusetts.
Eileen Wuerthele, nurse. Eileen has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Alfred University in New York and a master’s degree in nursing from Northeastern University in Boston. She worked as a registered nurse in pediatric, maternal/child and school health from 1985-2015, when she began practicing as a pediatric nurse practitioner.
