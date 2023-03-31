In photo at left, students in St. Johnsbury School's Career Explorations Club visit the town's Fire Department: from left, Fire Fighter Matthew Jedlick, Carter Gingue, Darren DeCarr, Dana Goodwin, Fire Fighter Aaron Martin and Lt. Andrew Ruggles. Students also visited the St. Johnsbury Police Department: from left, Dana Goodwin, Carter Gingue, Darren DeCarr and Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary. (Courtesy photos)
In photo at left, students in St. Johnsbury School's Career Explorations Club visit the town's Fire Department: from left, Fire Fighter Matthew Jedlick, Carter Gingue, Darren DeCarr, Dana Goodwin, Fire Fighter Aaron Martin and Lt. Andrew Ruggles. Students also visited the St. Johnsbury Police Department: from left, Dana Goodwin, Carter Gingue, Darren DeCarr and Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary. (Courtesy photos)
In photo at left, students in St. Johnsbury School's Career Explorations Club visit the town's Fire Department: from left, Fire Fighter Matthew Jedlick, Carter Gingue, Darren DeCarr, Dana Goodwin, Fire Fighter Aaron Martin and Lt. Andrew Ruggles. Students also visited the St. Johnsbury Police Department: from left, Dana Goodwin, Carter Gingue, Darren DeCarr and Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary. (Courtesy photos)
In photo at left, students in St. Johnsbury School's Career Explorations Club visit the town's Fire Department: from left, Fire Fighter Matthew Jedlick, Carter Gingue, Darren DeCarr, Dana Goodwin, Fire Fighter Aaron Martin and Lt. Andrew Ruggles. Students also visited the St. Johnsbury Police Department: from left, Dana Goodwin, Carter Gingue, Darren DeCarr and Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary. (Courtesy photos)
ST. JOHNSBURY — One task of adulthood is finding a career that uses our talents, matches our values and interests, and pays the bills. Schools and after-school programs can jumpstart the process by exposing youth to a variety of employment fields. Done well, such exposure can “feed back” into school engagement by showing students that many of the skills they’re asked to learn and practice at school really do matter outside school.
This reasoning is what motivated Pam Fallon and Bryan Duff in the St. Johnsbury School District to create the after school Career Explorations Club for middle school students.
The group’s first field trip, focused on careers in public safety, was to the St. Johnsbury fire and police stations on March 24. Their goal was learning more about daily job duties, how staff became interested in their profession, and what preparation was required.
The group started in the fire department, which was setting up for a “pinning ceremony” to welcome new firefighters to the station. Students were especially interested in the physical fitness regimen and how shifts are organized. Moving on to the police station, the group was greeted by Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary. You could hear a pin drop as he spoke passionately about his path to police work and how essential communication and flexible problem-solving are.
In future weeks, the Career Explorations Club will visit a local farm (Roots Too Farm), the local hospital (Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital), a broadband company (Northern Connections), and a manufacturing firm (Weidmann). The group can’t thank these community partners enough for investing in local youth.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.