ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury School leadership team has announced new faculty for the 2022-23 school year.
Eileen Brown joins the school as a 4th-grade math and science teacher. Eileen is originally from Long Island, N.Y., but spent most of her summers in Vermont as a child. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in environmental education, and taught 4th grade in Fair Haven, Vt. for the past several years.
Devin Cushman is the new upper school health teacher. Devin and her family moved back to the U.S. last year after living and working abroad for the past 11 years. Their most recent home was Moscow, Russia, where she taught humanities, technology and health. This is Devin’s 18th year teaching, and she is passionate about bringing fun to the classroom and encouraging students to take ownership of their lives.
Pamela Doyle is a new 7th-grade teacher. Pamela lives in Topsham, where she owns a medium-size sheep farm with approximately 70 head of three types of rare-breed sheep. Prior to that, she worked as a dairy farm manager while also working in childhood education.
Pamela Letourneau Fallon is a new personalized learning teacher. Pam was born and raised in St. Johnsbury and is excited to return to her former middle school. She has served as a teacher and administrator for 35 years in many communities around the country. Pamela is passionate about experiential and hands-on, project-based learning opportunities.
Rebecca Gillespie joins the 3rd-grade team as a paraeducator, her first year at this grade level and fifth year working at St. Johnsbury School. Rebecca graduated from Husson University in Bangor, Maine in 2016 and plans to pursue a master’s degree in education.
Hillarie Holbrook joins the 5th-grade team as a science teacher. This is Hillarie’s ninth year as an educator after teaching for eight years in Craftsbury. She is originally from Maine and moved to Vermont after meeting her husband in college.
Dani Koonz is our new 4th-grade humanities teacher. Dani has lived in St. Johnsbury for 12 years with her husband and two children. She discovered her love for education and helping students reach their potential while working as a paraeducator at the St. Johnsbury School for the past eight years.
Remi Lamothe joins the 7th-grade team as a math teacher after working as a substitute teacher last year while earning his teaching license. Remi grew up in rural Massachusetts, where he participated in swimming and violin lessons. He plays different styles of fiddle music, including bluegrass and Celtic, and performs with St. Johnsbury School’s middle school jazz band. Remi hopes to help run the school’s MathCounts club, a math-inspired afterschool group for middle school students.
Sam Matthews is a new physical education teacher. Sam was born and raised in St. Johnsbury and attended the St. Johnsbury Middle School, where he discovered his love for physical education from Mr. Fitzgerald. Sam graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon State College, earning a degree in physical education in 2016. He has taught at Newport Town School, Lowell Graded School and Blue Mountain Union School.
Mackie Moore is our new music teacher for grades PreK-3. Mackie graduated from Berklee College of Music with a degree in songwriting. Growing up in Utah, she discovered a passion for teaching seven years ago while working with students in her own private violin and viola studio.
Cassidy Olden is a new kindergarten teacher. Cassidy recently graduated from Northern Vermont University with a degree in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education. She taught at the St. Johnsbury School last spring and is excited to continue to grow and learn within this community.
Christine Owens is our new upper school librarian. Christine managed the middle school CatCH afterschool program for the past two years while taking library coursework at the University of Vermont. She also taught 7th and 8th grade humanities at the school nearly 10 years ago. Christine is thrilled to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a librarian. She hopes to transform the library into a new Library Learning Commons, where students, teachers, parents and the greater community can follow their passions or discover new ones.
Melody Persons is a new 4th-grade special educator after working at the school for the past 18 years as a paraeducator. Melody lives in St. Johnsbury with her husband and has two daughters and one granddaughter. She has always had a passion for working with children and looks forward to helping the growth and development of the children in our community.
Tristan Slicer joins the 8th-grade team as an English language arts teacher after working as a middle school paraeducator at the school for the past two years. Tristan, who grew up near Derby, Vermont, also assists with the school’s theater program. “Theater has always been a big part of my life,” he says, “and I enjoy helping our students bring amazing performances to our stage.” Tristan also runs the Dungeons and Dragons Club for our afterschool CatCH program.
Charlotte Varney joins the school as school nurse leader. Charlotte graduated from the University of Alaska Anchorage with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and earned a master’s degree in health communication from the University of Illinois. She grew up in Vermont and moved back from Atlanta, Georgia, where she was working as a nurse manager for Emory University Student Health Services. She also worked as a school nurse for over five years in the Anchorage Alaska School District, in grades 1-8.
Caitlin Wallingford joins the school as the new lower school librarian. Caitlin recently worked as the school librarian at Charleston Elementary School and spent nine years before that working in the library at St. Johnsbury Academy. She holds a master’s degree in Library and Information Science (MLIS) from San Jose State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marlboro College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.