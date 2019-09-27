St. Johnsbury School Welcomes New Teachers

The St. Johnsbury School leadership team announced new teachers for the 2019-20 school year.
Adelia Clifford is a new kindergarten teacher. From Upstate New York, she received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and her master’s in teaching from SUNY Potsdam. Clifford has been teaching for five years, with the last two spent as a reading interventionist. She said she loves working with children and helping them achieve goals they have been struggling to obtain.
Phyllis Colby joins the St. Johnsbury School as the 5th grade special educator. She has attended colleges in Plymouth, Lyndon and Antioch, receiving her teacher’s certification in special education, and her master’s degree in education. Colby taught in Haverhill, N.H. for 34 years, and said she is enjoying the start of her journey in the St. Johnsbury School District.
Tammy MacQueen, a 5th-grade teacher, received her undergraduate degree in secondary English education from Rivier College, and her master’s degree in writing and literature from Plymouth State University. In 2013 she earned her Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Educational Leadership from Plymouth State. MacQueen has taught language arts in grades 3-12, served as a middle school literacy coach, spent several years as the director of afterschool and summer programs, and served as an administrator for two small elementary schools. She said she is excited to get back to teaching students to become intelligent, caring, lifelong learners, and is excited about becoming a part of the St. Johnsbury community.
Kim Matthews joins the St. Johnsbury School as a 3rd-grade teacher with 16 years of experience in elementary education. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education, as well as a Master of Education degree as a reading and writing specialist. Matthews said she is looking forward to working with the students who attend St. Johnsbury School.
Kelly McManus is the new behavior coordinator. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of Arts degree from Salve Regina University. She has several years of experience as a behavior consultant and behavior specialist.
Madeline Ofrichter, a 2nd-grade teacher, has been teaching for 12 years in several different schools, including one in China. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Gettysburg College and her Master of Educator degree from Temple University.
Aleha Racenet joins the 1st-grade teaching team. She graduated from Lyndon State College with a Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s degree in education. She earned her teaching certification in early education from the Vermont Higher Education Collaborative. Racenet has worked in and operated childcare and preschool programs for several years. She plans to implement outdoor education into her daily lessons.
Samantha Travis joins the school as an 8th-grade social studies teacher. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in history, with a minor in art history, from the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg. In 2015, she moved to New England to pursue her Master of Arts degree in history at Tufts University. She previously taught as an arts and humanities teacher in Massachusetts.
Jenny Wade is a new behavior specialist for grades 6-8. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in art history from Arizona State University and a Master of Education degree from Johnson State College and has been working with middle and high school students for over 15 years. She is licensed in English language arts and social studies and maintains a holistic and multi-disciplinary approach to teaching. In addition to teaching at public schools, Wade taught for six years at an alternative, therapeutic school program and was an instructor at the Stern Center for Language and Learning.
