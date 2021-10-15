The St. Johnsbury School leadership team announced new teachers who joined the faculty for the 2021-22 school year.
Erin Engstrom joins the St. Johnsbury School as the 7th-grade Science teacher. Before becoming a teacher, Erin worked in environmental education, directing an outdoor school in Maryland for two years and leading backpacking trips through the Adirondacks for several summers. She lives in Danville with her husband, dog, cat, seven chickens and a rooster. During the summer you can frequently find her at Dog Mountain with her dog Annie or canoeing a nearby lake. “I love spending time outside and learning about the world around me through experiencing it,” she says, “and I can’t wait to share that excitement with my students this year.”
The St. Johnsbury School welcomes Pamela Bean as a middle school English Language Arts teacher. Pamela lives in Bethlehem, N.H. with her husband Steve and their Cocker Spaniel Sammie. She has two daughters in their 20s and enjoys spending time with family, cooking, and riding motorcycles with her husband. Pamela is in her 21st year of teaching and has experience teaching ELA in grades 4-9. She has a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction with a concentration in Literacy. She is excited to be a Catamount.
Kristen Moody is a new middle school Math teacher. Kristen is in her 14th year teaching math. She grew up in Dalton, N.H. and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education from Plymouth State University in 2008. Kristen is currently working towards a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction. When she is not in her classroom, Kristen loves to spend time with family and friends outdoors and at the ocean, in addition to traveling. Kristen is looking forward to working with the students and families of the St. Johnsbury School.
Teri Gaston joined the 2nd-grade team as a classroom teacher. Born and raised in Texas, Teri moved to New Hampshire 11 years ago with her husband Tim and their three boys and “fell in love with the Northeast Kingdom,” she says. Teri has two dogs who love to travel almost as much as she does. She is a self-described lifelong learner and is currently working on a doctorate in education. She has been teaching for 14 years and loves working with children. “It never feels like work when you love what you do!” she says. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of such a great community.”
Cleopatra Jones is a new Behavior Specialist in Pre-K and kindergarten. Cleopatra grew up in New York City and received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Vermont. She completed her Early Childhood Special Education coursework through the Vermont Higher Education Collaborative and Northern Vermont University while working as a paraeducator. “I am so excited to continue to work with the students, families, and staff at the St. Johnsbury School again this year as a Behavior Specialist,” she says.
Maggie Levesque is another new Behavior Specialist, in 1st grade. Maggie was born and raised in Western Massachusetts and now lives in New Hampshire. While living in Mass., she worked with adults with mental health and substance abuse issues. She moved to New Hampshire to pursue a career working with children as a teaching assistant before becoming a classroom teacher in an alternative school for several years. Maggie has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science in Forensic Science. She enjoys helping others, adults and children alike, to succeed and achieve their goals.
The St. Johnsbury School welcomed Reagan Beck as a 5th-grade Math and Science teacher. Reagan is a recent graduate of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a concentration in Special Education. Reagan attended the St. Johnsbury School from Pre-K to 8th grade and has spent the last four years working at the school as a substitute teacher while in college. “It feels great to have a classroom of my own to share with the incredible students that are here!” she says. “I am dedicated to creating and maintaining a classroom that allows all students to feel safe and celebrated every day.”
Brendan Mulligan joins the St. Johnsbury School as a Behavior Specialist in 2nd and 3rd grade. Brendan was born in St. Johnsbury and attended the St. Johnsbury School. He currently lives in Barnet with his wife and two children. He’s an avid sports fan and coaches the St. Johnsbury School boys basketball team and the baseball team. Brendan enjoys spending time outside going for hikes and playing golf. “I look forward to working within this great school district,” he says.
Erica Scales is a new 4th-grade Special Educator. Although she is new to the district, Erica is excited to bring over 20 years of experience with her. “I love 4th grade and all of the learning, fun experiences we get to have together,” she says. Erica attended the University of Maine Farmington, receiving her bachelor’s degree in both Elementary Education and Special Education. She also has a master’s degree in Special Education Learning Disabilities from the University of Alaska Southeast.
James Nelson joined the 5th-grade team as a Math and Science teacher. James has been teaching for 20 years. He attended Lyndon State College as an undergraduate and is currently enrolled in a graduate program (Vermont Mathematics Initiative) at NVU-Lyndon, where he is learning about best practices around math instruction. “I am excited to use what I’m learning here at the St. Johnsbury School,” he says. James grew up in Ryegate and lives near his family’s dairy farm with his wife and four children.
The St. Johnsbury School welcomed Brenda Kendall as the 8th-grade English Language Arts teacher. Originally from Stoneham, Mass., Brenda has a degree in English in addition to a Master of Arts in English from the University of Massachusetts Boston. She moved to St. Johnsbury 14 years ago and has taught at St. Johnsbury Academy and Waterford School. She has three daughters, one at St. Johnsbury Academy and two at St. Johnsbury School. “I am so happy to be at the St. Johnsbury School, where I am surrounded by supportive colleagues and where I am inspired each day by the wonderful students in my classroom!” she says. “Forming kind and supportive relationships with my students and letting them know that I care for each of them individually is my top priority as an educator.”
