The St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club has announced a scholarship opportunity for women seeking further education or training to upgrade skills for workplace advancement.

The Barbara Jean Barker Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont, provides three scholarships of $500 to $1500. The money will be awarded at the annual meeting in May 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.