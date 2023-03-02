Stannard Elected To WGSB Board
Daniel X. Stannard

WOODSVILLE, N.H. — Daniel X. Stannard of Hanover, N.H. was elected February 17 to the board of directors of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) and its holding company, Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.

Currently executive vice president and senior lending officer, Stannard oversees the bank’s consumer, residential, and commercial loan portfolios, a responsibility he has managed since joining the bank in 2014.

