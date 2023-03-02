Stannard Elected To WGSB Board

WOODSVILLE, N.H. — Daniel X. Stannard of Hanover, N.H. was elected February 17 to the board of directors of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) and its holding company, Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.
Currently executive vice president and senior lending officer, Stannard oversees the bank’s consumer, residential, and commercial loan portfolios, a responsibility he has managed since joining the bank in 2014.
In the community, he serves on the finance and project committees for Twin Pines Housing Trust. He is also treasurer of the Hanover School District, and vice chair of the Ford K. Sayre Memorial Ski Council. He is former chair of the Manchester Health Service Board (Visiting Nurses), and past president of the Regional Affordable Housing Corporation.
“Dan’s expertise, leadership style, and customer and community focus make him a real asset to the bank and an excellent addition to the board,” said WGSB president James Graham. “We look forward to having his voice on the board as we continue to grow and serve our community’s financial needs.”
WGSB is a New Hampshire state-chartered savings bank headquartered in Woodsville, with offices in Lisbon, Littleton, Lancaster and Franconia.
