State Marks Open Farm Week Aug. 7-14

Vermont’s eighth Open Farm Week Aug. 7-14 will celebrate local foods and the people who grow them.
It will offer chances for the public to connect with farmers, see the animals, learn about farming traditions, and taste the foods. In the Northeast Kingdom, the regional Kingdom Farm and Food Days was running for five years before that, offering the same opportunities within the region until the two parallel efforts merged into one.
The Northeast Kingdom possesses an abundance of agricultural history, pride, knowledge and skill that can still be found on local farms today. It was High Mowing Seeds of Wolcott who got things started when they began hosting their annual “Field Day” in the early 2000’s. In 2009, the communities of Wolcott and Craftsbury, having just seen and experienced the fanfare related to the publication of Ben Hewitt’s “The Town that Food Saved,” asked “how can we do even more?” Their answer: Kingdom Farm and Food Day (KFF).
Like Field Day, KFF quickly grew beyond what anyone had imagined, and what started out as a handful of events and tours across the region grew to include dozens. Animal demonstrations were expanded to include traditional craft demonstrations. Farmers’ markets started promoting the events, and communities and farms from all across the Kingdom got involved.
Simultaneously and independently of KFF, the State of Vermont had begun to recognize the potential power of promoting to tourists the importance and uniqueness of Vermont’s farming culture. In 2014, working with farms across the state (including many who were already involved in KFF), they hosted the first Open Farm Week, a week-long series of on-farm activities. After a couple of years of hosting KFF as a standalone group of regional events that took place at the same time as the State’s Open Farm Week, the organizing force behind KFF made the events part of Open Farm Week.
This year, Open Farm Week runs from Aug. 7-14. In another event, the Center for an Agricultural Economy and the Hardwick Farmers’ Market will be hosting their second annual Community Farm & Food Celebration on Friday, Aug. 12 from 3-6 p.m. at Atkins Field (140 Granite St.) in Hardwick.
