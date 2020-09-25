On Sept. 18, Gov. Phil Scott and Lindsay Kurrle, Secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, announced the distribution of $2.5 million in federal CARES Act funding for Restart Vermont Technical Assistance.

This funding will deliver support to Vermont businesses impacted by the economic downturn due to COVID-19. The funding, allocated by the Vermont General Assembly in Act 137, leverages existing statewide and regional assets to reach a broad range of companies in every sector and region.

