The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) has relaunched the State’s Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) Incentive Program with a new round of $950,000 in incentive funding available to income-qualified applicants to purchase or lease new PEVs. The program was first proposed by Gov. Scott in his FY2020 budget, and the first round of the program launched in December 2019.

“Transportation is responsible for a large part of our greenhouse gas emissions and replacing combustion vehicles with electric vehicles is a key strategy for meeting Vermont’s greenhouse gas reduction requirements,” Gov. Scott said. “These incentives make the transition to electric vehicles more affordable for Vermonters and get us closer to a sustainable transportation system.”

