State Starts Loan Forgivable Program
Gov. Phil Scott speaks about the state's transition to electric vehicles while picking up a new EV truck at Twin State Ford in St. Johnsbury Wednesday morning. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)

Governor Phil Scott, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), and the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) announced Thursday the launch of the Short-Term Forgivable Loan Program designed to support Vermont businesses experiencing continued working capital shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.

“Supporting businesses in every region of the state to recover and rebuild remains a top priority of my administration, and that’s why we worked to secure this funding from the Legislature,” Gov. Scott said. “This will help those businesses disproportionately impacted by the pandemic remain in operation, preserve jobs, and strengthen the economy.”

