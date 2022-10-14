Stephanie Harper Named Art Teacher of the Year

Lake Region’s Stephanie Harper was named Vermont’s Art Teacher of the Year by the Vermont Art Educators Association. She was recognized recently at their Fall Conference at the Lake Morey Inn. Stephanie has been teaching at Lake Region Union High School since the Fall of 2011 and graduated from LRUHS in 2004.
