Sterling College President Matthew Derr Elected As Commissioner To New England Commission Of Higher Education

Matthew Derr

CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College President Matthew Derr has been elected as a commissioner to New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), the regional accreditor for higher education in New England.

NECHE accredits over 200 regional and international colleges and universities. The commission is composed of at least 27 individuals elected by its member institutions for their experience and expertise. Membership includes faculty, senior administrators, trustees and representatives of the public interest. Recognized by both the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, NECHE serves to provide academic quality assurance to the public about the institutions it accredits.

