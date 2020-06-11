CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College’s Office of Professional Studies announces the hiring of two audio and video production specialists, Will Casela of Sharon, Vt., and Dakota LaCroix of Hampton, N.Y. — to expand and enhance the staff dedicated to EcoGather, a first-of-its-kind course platform offering place-based education connecting communities around the world.

Casela, the new Director of Video and Audio Production, was born and raised in London and moved to Vermont in 2017, where he founded Eight8 Creative, a video production company. He brings to EcoGather extensive international experience, including working with production teams based in other countries. “I am delighted to be joining the EcoGather team and look forward to producing exciting and informative video and audio content for this one-of-a-kind higher education platform,” he said.

