Steven Perlin, MD, Appointed CMO At North Country Hospital

NEWPORT — Dr. Steven Perlin, a radiologist with North Country Hospital for the last 16 years, has been appointed as permanent chief medical officer (CMO). After serving in this new role on an interim basis since last August, the Medical Group Leadership Council was supportive of making the position permanent.
Dr. Perlin started working at NCH as a locum radiologist in 2006. He and his wife, Cris decided to make the Newport/Derby area their permanent home when his radiology company, North Country Radiology was awarded the professional services contract for providing onsite radiologist services in 2008. Since that time, he has been a consistent contributor serving on a variety of medical staff committees including most recently president of medical staff.
“I am grateful to be extended this opportunity. I care deeply for this hospital and community and am looking forward to contributing to the ongoing success and continued forward progress of NCH. As interim, I have very much enjoyed working with the Medical Staff, APP Staff, and the entire hospital family and am eager to continue in this role.”
After investing 160 professional education credit hours, and upon completion of a 3-day Capstone event in early May, Dr. Perlin will soon achieve his Physician Executive Certification. Dr. Perlin will continue to work part-time as radiologist through North Country Radiology, and part-time as CMO.
