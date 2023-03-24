BETHLEHEM — What began as a 9-hole golf course in Bethlehem more than a century ago has evolved into an 18-hole course with a clubhouse and restaurant that for generations has drawn area residents and visitors alike and is now poised for its next chapter.
An anchor enterprise in the middle of town at 1901 Main St., the Bethlehem Country Club, once owned by the town for seven decades until a local couple bought it in 2020, celebrates 125 years in Bethlehem.
“It’s a nice blend,” said Kim Koprowski, the manager who bought the BCC with her husband, Mark. “I feel it’s supported by both the local people and tourism.”
Golf has been played at the location since 1898, when the 9-hole course first opened to the public, minus the clubhouse, which would be built later, in 1912.
With what had been dozens of hotels in town at the dawn of the 20th century, Bethlehem had already been established as a summer tourist destination, and the country club became ever more popular.
According to the BCC’s history, it cost $5 in the early years for an entire summer of golf.
Looking toward the future, Donald Ross, a Scottish architect and golf course designer, was enlisted in 1909 to redesign and expand the course to 18 holes, making the BCC the first “Donald Ross” golf course in New Hampshire to be designed by him. Many more Donald Ross golf courses in the Granite State would follow.
In 1949, the town bought the BCC and, with a number of managers and Select Board liaisons through six decades, owned and operated the property until 2020, when it was bought by Mark and Kim, with the intent to have the BCC continue as a golf course and to keep the property undeveloped and not subdivided and essentially as is.
Since their ownership, the clubhouse, which has had years of deferred maintenance, and parts of the green, which has had drainage and flooding problems, have undergone renovations and upgrades.
Kim Koprowski expanded the menu offerings to include ice cream. This summer, with her goats, she plans to have ice cream and cheese made with goat milk.
In 2022, the El Mirador Restaurante opened inside the clubhouse.
When the Koprowskis bought the country club, their original plan was to own it for five years.
But, after decades of deferred maintenance, the property needs more investments, and the Koprowskis, not keen on dipping all the more into their retirement money, have decided to sell it to a group of investors, a transaction that could occur this year to take the BCC to its next level under new ownership.
“I’m talking with a couple of investors who I’m supposed to meet at the end of this month or early April,” said Koprowski.
While a possible change of ownership nears, Koprowski plans to remain the manager.
“They would like me to stay on, so I’m probably going to continue to run it,” she said. “I have goats that are pregnant and I’m hoping to go in that direction and still work at the golf course in the summers.”
It appears the investors’ vision is also to preserve the BCC as a golf course and keep the property and its activities viable into the future, said Koprowski.
Going forward, they will look at which business components will make money, such as light development, and which ones won’t, she said.
One idea is to develop the property’s outer fringes with stay-and-play cabins for visitors during the golf season and have the enterprise run by local residents, she said.
Beginning this summer, and with help from a local resident, Koprowski has plans to expand the disc golf course, market it, and offer tournaments.
Night golf with glow discs is also being advanced.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” she said. “It will be fun.”
BCC membership hovers about 100, up from the 80 to 85 members when the town owned it.
But non-member activity is strong.
“I do pretty well with a lot of the out-of-state visitors,” said Koprowski.
Working with a new mentor, she also plans more work and improvements on the greens.
Inside, one plan is to renovate the bottom floor of the clubhouse and have a lounge and snack area.
Last year, she had a staff of 13 and is looking at up to 15 staff members in 2023.
“It’s a good group,” said Koprowski.
To celebrate the 125th anniversary, she plans prizes throughout the summer, one every 12½ days, and a large celebration some time in the summer.
Koprowski is looking forward to working with the new investors.
“I think we’re going to figure out some other viable activities,” she said. “We definitely want to keep things moving along and have other ideas to get people to come and enjoy it. There’s plenty to do figuring out what will bring more people in.”
