BETHLEHEM — What began as a 9-hole golf course in Bethlehem more than a century ago has evolved into an 18-hole course with a clubhouse and restaurant that for generations has drawn area residents and visitors alike and is now poised for its next chapter.

An anchor enterprise in the middle of town at 1901 Main St., the Bethlehem Country Club, once owned by the town for seven decades until a local couple bought it in 2020, celebrates 125 years in Bethlehem.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.