Summit’s Food Services Director Creates Menus To Please The Palate

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Summit by Morrison residents may be in for a treat over the Christmas holidays. The new Director of Food Services, Ann Apicelli, is noted for the 1,000 or so Christmas cookies she makes each year with her daughter.
Apicelli, a longtime Littleton resident, recently relocated to Lisbon after eight years in Connecticut. During her career she has been the Executive Chef at the elegant Chebeague Island Inn in Chebeague, Maine, a chef at a senior living community in Mystic, Conn., a professional floral designer in Littleton, and a staff member at WREN in Bethlehem. The mother of three, she enjoys gardening, antiquing, floral designs (parties a specialty), cooking (of course), and making jams and pickles and flavored alcohol using local produce.
“I am excited to be part of the new senior community at Summit by Morrison since it is the first of its kind here in the North Country,” said Apicelli. “My background is in senior living and I am enjoying getting to know the residents and hearing their stories. They have a lifetime of experiences to share and I hope to add to their enjoyment through my culinary efforts.”
Said Executive Director Shannon Lynch, “We are lucky to have Ann join us at Summit by Morrison. Her culinary expertise and warm personality are a wonderful addition to our home here and the residents are certainly enjoying her delicious menus.”
Apicelli oversees around 10 culinary staff, creates menus and orders supplies. “I meet with residents and ask what they like to eat,” she says. “They have a lot of input. For instance, one resident asked if we could have lamb on the menu and another asked for fresh produce as she remembered picking vegetables from her garden. I do my best to incorporate their requests like adding a lamb dish on occasion and, in the case of the vegetable lover, we now partner with a purveyor who works with local farms to deliver fresh vegetables in season.”
The Summit by Morrison is part of Morrison Communities and is located in Whitefield, N.H.
