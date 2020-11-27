Thayers Inn Owners Named Innkeepers of the Year

Gary and Sandra Plourde (Courtesy photo)

Sandra and Gary Plourde of Jackson were awarded Innkeeper of the Year by the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association (NHLRA) on Nov. 16 at the annual NHLRA event in Concord.

The couple owns two landmark properties in the White Mountains: The Christmas Farm Inn & Spa in Jackson; and Thayers Inn in Littleton. The award is from industry peers recognizing the Plourdes for professional service and welcoming hospitality. They were also recognized for involvement in the community and professional organizations, and support of charities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.