WHITEFIELD — The Morrison Communities’ recent Giving Tuesday initiative, a partnership with the Little Village Toy & Book Shop, in Littleton, was a huge success, so much so that the Littleton business has agreed to continue The Morrison Activities Account indefinitely. Funds are used to purchase books and games for residents at The Morrison’s two campuses.

At a time when residents have been socially isolated and unable to receive visits from friends and family, Morrison staff wanted to keep residents’ spirits lifted. They turned to Clare Brooks (book shop owner) and her staff at the Little Village Toy & Book Shop to explore some new ideas to engage and entertain residents, and from that and, the Morrison Activities Account was started.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.