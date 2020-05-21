Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
WHITEFIELD — The Morrison Communities’ recent Giving Tuesday initiative, a partnership with the Little Village Toy & Book Shop, in Littleton, was a huge success, so much so that the Littleton business has agreed to continue The Morrison Activities Account indefinitely. Funds are used to purchase books and games for residents at The Morrison’s two campuses.
At a time when residents have been socially isolated and unable to receive visits from friends and family, Morrison staff wanted to keep residents’ spirits lifted. They turned to Clare Brooks (book shop owner) and her staff at the Little Village Toy & Book Shop to explore some new ideas to engage and entertain residents, and from that and, the Morrison Activities Account was started.
