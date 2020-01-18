Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — A new name has been chosen to better reflect the shared mission and values of Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility, Sartwell Place Assisted Living and Summit by Morrison. Renamed The Morrison Communities, the three entities comprise a unique senior living community on two campuses offering complete care for every stage of an individual’s senior years.
From its earliest beginnings in 1903 as The Morrison Hospital, the organization has grown to meet the changing priorities of the North Country region by advancing innovative programs that have been supported by an exceptional staff offering quality care for residents in a homelike setting.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.