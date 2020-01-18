WHITEFIELD, N.H. — A new name has been chosen to better reflect the shared mission and values of Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility, Sartwell Place Assisted Living and Summit by Morrison. Renamed The Morrison Communities, the three entities comprise a unique senior living community on two campuses offering complete care for every stage of an individual’s senior years.

From its earliest beginnings in 1903 as The Morrison Hospital, the organization has grown to meet the changing priorities of the North Country region by advancing innovative programs that have been supported by an exceptional staff offering quality care for residents in a homelike setting.

