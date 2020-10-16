The Snelling Center for Government recently announced the acceptance of three locals into the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2021.

Evan Carlson of Sutton is currently an Entrepreneur In Residence at Northern Vermont University in Lyndonville. Carrie Stahler of East Burke is currently the Director of Community Engagement at the Green Mountain United Way in Barre, while Shawn Burroughs of South Ryegate is currently the Chief Information Officer at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

