Three local residents recently graduated from the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute. The commencement ceremony was held at Basin Harbor in Vergennes with a keynote address by Paul Costello, executive director of the Vermont Council on Rural Development. Costello emphasized the importance of listening to leadership, and encouraged the class to collectively take action to create change and positively impact Vermont.
Shawn Burroughs of East Ryegate, Evan Carlson of Sutton, and Carrie Stahler of Burke joined 14 other leaders from around the state in a nine-month program that challenged participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong and effective leadership.
Burroughs is Chief Information Officer at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. Carlson is Director of Product & Business Development at Whiteout Solutions in Lyndonville, and Stahler is Director of Community Engagement at Green Mountain United Way in Barre.
