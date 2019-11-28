Consumers spent more than $700 billion on holiday shopping in 2018. With this year’s holiday shopping season launching in full force, Union Bank is highlighting five tips to help consumers keep their holiday spending under control.

“There are so many people to shop for during the holidays, and big sales can make it easy to overextend your finances in the hustle and bustle of the season,” said Karyn Hale, Chief Financial Officer at Union Bank. “It’s essential to map out a holiday spending plan to avoid a financial frostbite in the New Year.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.