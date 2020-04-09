Lenders and loan originators were recently recognized by New Hampshire Housing for helping 2,000 homebuyers find affordable homes and loans last year. The awards were given to the lending institutions and loan originators who assisted the most homebuyers through New Hampshire Housing programs in 2019.
“Our top lenders and loan originators are key to supporting affordable housing opportunities for New Hampshire households,” noted Ignatius MacLellan, managing director of New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority’s Homeownership Division. “Their service to customers helps provide affordable mortgages that give borrowers the opportunity for successful homeownership.”
