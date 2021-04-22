Two Local Dairy Farms Win State Recognition

Dairy farms in East Burke and Hardwick earned recognition from the Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA), which awarded farms that produced the best milk at its 2020 Vermont Milk Quality Awards.
Traditionally presented at the Vermont Farm Show each year, the 2021 awards were announced on April 19 on the UVM Extension program “Across the Fence.”
Steven and Leslie Brown of East Burke, and James and Sara Ackermann of Hardwick were two of three farms honored, along with the Howmars Farm in Franklin.
“I congratulate this year’s Milk Quality Award recipients for their outstanding work representing this wonderful community of Vermonters. Vermont’s dairy farmers, families and communities are vital to our state’s economy and culture, while providing us all nutritious food, especially our most vulnerable,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “I also want to thank Angelo Pizzagalli and his family for their ongoing support of Vermont’s farmers.”
Beginning this year and continuing for the next five years, the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund will provide $5,000 grants to support the VDIA Milk Quality Award program. The grants are designed to encourage professionalism and quality in the industry and recognize dairy farmers for their hard work.
“This is an important program for our dairy farmers, and the involvement of Mr. Pizzagalli and his children provides new incentive for all our dairy farmers to continue their efforts toward quality and stewardship,” state Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said.
