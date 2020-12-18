Kara Lufkin of Maidstone and Heidi Lague of Danville recently graduated from the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont School Leadership Project.

Lufkin is currently the Director of Student Support Services in the St. Johnsbury School District, while Lague is an Art Teacher at Kingdom East Supervisory Union in Lyndonville. As VSLP participants they joined 20 other educators from across the state in the program that offers intensive professional development for superintendents, principals, curriculum and special education directors, as well as other education professionals who have proven leadership abilities and seriously aspire to leadership roles.

