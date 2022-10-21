Two NEK Dairy Farms Win VDIA Awards

The Houde Farm in St. Johnsbury, pictured here after winning the 2016 overall Highest-Quality-Milk Award for Vermont. David and Tina and their son Mathew manage the farm on 275 acres and have 95 dairy cows. They also sell beef, pork and veal. The Houde Farm won again this year. (Contributed Photo)

The Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA) announced Northeast Kingdom farms as winners of the 2021 Vermont Milk Quality Awards. The awards recognize dairy farmers that produced Vermont’s best quality milk in 2021 and are designed to recognize the hard work dairy farmers contribute for Vermont. David Houde of St. Johnsbury won the top award of $2,500, while East Burke’s Steven and Leslie Brown were awarded $1,500.

Also this summer, barns in Hardwick and Marshfield were among four to receive a fresh coat of paint through the Vermont Barn Painting Project. These barns each received a $10,000 investment from the Pizzagalli Farm Fund.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.