Two NEK Dairy Farms Win VDIA Awards

The Houde Farm in St. Johnsbury, pictured here after winning the 2016 overall Highest-Quality-Milk Award for Vermont. David and Tina and their son Mathew manage the farm on 275 acres and have 95 dairy cows. They also sell beef, pork and veal. The Houde Farm won again this year. (Contributed Photo)
The Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA) announced Northeast Kingdom farms as winners of the 2021 Vermont Milk Quality Awards. The awards recognize dairy farmers that produced Vermont’s best quality milk in 2021 and are designed to recognize the hard work dairy farmers contribute for Vermont. David Houde of St. Johnsbury won the top award of $2,500, while East Burke’s Steven and Leslie Brown were awarded $1,500.
Also this summer, barns in Hardwick and Marshfield were among four to receive a fresh coat of paint through the Vermont Barn Painting Project. These barns each received a $10,000 investment from the Pizzagalli Farm Fund.
As a project of the Vermont Youth Employment Program, the Barn Painting Project also provides an opportunity to train the next generation of Vermont’s workforce. “This program is designed to help young Vermonters build skills and experience that will help them when they enter the job market,” said Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “This project helps connect Vermont’s future with its historic past, and the Department of Labor is proud to be a part of that effort.”
The Vermont Barn Painting Project, with support from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund and partners will continue the program next year and beyond. Any Vermont barn owner who may have an interest in the program should visit the Vermont Barn Painting Project to learn more.
Meanwhile, on a hillside in Chittenden, a 104-year-old family farm has earned the second annual ‘Fantastic Farmer’ title and an award of $5,000 from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation.
Jenna Baird of Baird Farm Maple was chosen for this award for her commitment to sustainable agriculture, land-use diversity, and environmental stewardship. Baird, her partner Jacob Powsner, and extended family also raise Christmas trees and cut flowers, as well as hosting a local beef cattle operation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.