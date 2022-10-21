ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) nurses Sharon Mallett, DNP, Director of the Medical/Surgical, Pediatric Unit and Infusion Services, and Brenda Rodgers, RN, Surgical Associates, were each honored for their compassionate care and peer support with a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses® on Oct. 6.
Traditionally, DAISY Award ceremonies include patients, colleagues and family members and are held on the units. However, Mallett and Rodger’s ceremonies were celebrated in the presence of colleagues and Senior Leadership Team members, and were also posted on the hospital’s social media channels.
Mallett was nominated by fellow nurse and colleague, Eileen Shea.
“Sharon deserves the DAISY Award for being an extraordinary nurse/LNA and patient advocate,” shared Shea. “Sharon protects her staff and goes above and beyond to make us feel safe, acknowledged, and appreciated. She makes the patients feel special when she interacts with them, always giving a wave and a smile when they walk by her office, being sure to recognize and encourage them. She has impacted my career uniquely and I am a better nurse because of her.”
Rodgers was nominated twice, including by colleague Shelley Jewell and by a patient.
“Our office continually sees Brenda go above and beyond for our patients,” shared Jewell. “She spends extra time on the phone helping to guide patients who need that extra care. She feels compassion towards her patients that go above and beyond general office care, often showing tears when they are in distress. She is what a nurse should be, not only clinically with an outstanding work ethic, but in the way she shows care and compassion for her patients and their families during their care and behind the scenes.”
“Brenda went above and beyond to keep me on a somewhat even keel,” added the patient. “She went to surgery with me and kept me as calm as could be expected, and stayed with me until back in the recovery room… My husband and I appreciate her more than you will ever know.”
The DAISY award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate care nurses provide their patients and their families every day. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Chief Nursing Officer Julie Schneckenburger presented Mallett and Rodgers with their certificates. The honorees then received their Healer’s Touch sculptures, which are hand-carved from serpentine stone by artists in Zimbabwe, and represent the bond between nurse and patient.
“NVRH is proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” Schneckenburger said. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
