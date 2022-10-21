ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) nurses Sharon Mallett, DNP, Director of the Medical/Surgical, Pediatric Unit and Infusion Services, and Brenda Rodgers, RN, Surgical Associates, were each honored for their compassionate care and peer support with a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses® on Oct. 6.

Traditionally, DAISY Award ceremonies include patients, colleagues and family members and are held on the units. However, Mallett and Rodger’s ceremonies were celebrated in the presence of colleagues and Senior Leadership Team members, and were also posted on the hospital’s social media channels.

