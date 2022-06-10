UCC Welcomes New Pastor To St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — United Community Church, UCC welcomes its new called pastor, Rev. Andrew Ponder Williams.
Rev. Ponder Williams comes to St. Johnsbury from Desert Palm UCC in Tempe, Arizona where he was a minister to families and campus minister. Rev. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Rockhurst University, a Jesuit University in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri and a graduate certificate in Religion, Activism and Social Justice from Claremont School of Theology in Claremont, California.
Although recently ordained, Rev. Andrew has served United Church of Christ and United Methodist congregations in numerous roles. He is the third generation in his family to pastor in the UCC. His passion is to inspire and engage all people through inclusive intergenerational ministry. Rev. Andrew is joined in St. Johnsbury by his husband Ashton.
United Community Church, UCC is an open and affirming United Church of Christ church. All are welcome to join its worship Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. at 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury.
Worship services can also be watched live via via social media, and on KATV channel 194 on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.