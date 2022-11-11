UNH Extension Hires Forester For Coos County

DURHAM, N.H. — Ray Berthiaume recently became UNH Cooperative Extension’s Extension Field Specialist-Natural Resources in Coös County.
Berthiaume has over 30 years of forestry experience with a degree in forest engineering. As a long-time forester in Coös County, he has many connections with his fellow forestry professionals. He is also committed to the forestry profession, serving on committees and associations both regionally and nationally.
In his role as an industrial forester, Berthiaume has worked with NH Fish and Game and the Wildlife Management Institute to implement habitat management projects for American Woodcock and shrubland wildlife in the North Country.
“I am excited to be a part of the great team here at Extension, and happy to be able to share the knowledge and experience I have gained over the years, with the forestland owners, forestry and logging professionals, educators, and students of Coös County,” he stated. “I have extensive experience with timber harvesting operations, log scaling and grading, as well as forest road and bridge design, layout, and installation.”
