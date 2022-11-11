UNH Extension Hires Forester For Coos County

Ray Berthiaume. (Contributed photo)

DURHAM, N.H. — Ray Berthiaume recently became UNH Cooperative Extension’s Extension Field Specialist-Natural Resources in Coös County.

Berthiaume has over 30 years of forestry experience with a degree in forest engineering. As a long-time forester in Coös County, he has many connections with his fellow forestry professionals. He is also committed to the forestry profession, serving on committees and associations both regionally and nationally.

