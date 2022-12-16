Union Bank Hires Antonucci For Newly-Created Position

Erica Antonucci of Littleton, N.H. was recently selected for the assistant branch administrator position for Union Bank.
“We are thrilled to have Erica take on this new role,” said bank CEO David Silverman. “Erica has been with the bank for 11 years and has developed a wealth of banking experience. Her understanding of personal banking, management, and commercial and residential lending [suit] her perfectly for this job - one that was created to help serve new and existing customers.”
As assistant branch administrator, she will assist the branch administrator in managing the bank’s branch operations and supervisory personnel. Additionally, she will manage branch personnel in Lyndonville, St. Johnsbury, Littleton, Groveton and Lincoln.
Antonucci holds a B.S. in Financial Management from Franklin Pierce University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She is also a graduate of Northern New England School of Banking and is currently enrolled at the New England School of Financial Studies.
Erica lives in Littleton, where she was born and raised. In her spare time is the state coordinator for the New Hampshire Future Business Leaders of America, a board member and secretary of the Littleton Industrial Development Corporation (LIDC). She is also on the boards of the SAU#84 Littleton School District and Affordable Housing Education and Development (AHEAD).
“I am excited to be in my new role as assistant branch administrator as I feel this is a great fit,” she said. “My hope is that my personality, existing relationships, and experience will be beneficial to Union Bank customers, as well as our branch managers and front-line staff.”
