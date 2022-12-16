Union Bank Hires Antonucci For Newly-Created Position

Erica Antonucci

Erica Antonucci of Littleton, N.H. was recently selected for the assistant branch administrator position for Union Bank.

“We are thrilled to have Erica take on this new role,” said bank CEO David Silverman. “Erica has been with the bank for 11 years and has developed a wealth of banking experience. Her understanding of personal banking, management, and commercial and residential lending [suit] her perfectly for this job - one that was created to help serve new and existing customers.”

