Union Bank Names Kerry MacNayr Branch Manager

MORRISVILLE — Kerry L. MacNayr has been selected for the branch manager position at the Union Bank’s Littleton, N.H. office.
“We are very pleased to have Kerry take over management duties for our Main Street team in Littleton,” said bank president David Silverman. “Kerry has been with the bank for seven years and during that time has developed strong relationships with our customers. As a resident of Littleton, she understands the needs of folks in the community.”
Prior to working at Union Bank, MacNayr worked for Lisbon Public Library from 2001-15. She is a graduate of Bowdoin College and earned a banking certification from the Center for Financial Training. Kerry resides in Littleton and enjoys playing golf, spending time with her dogs, and watching New England professional sports.
