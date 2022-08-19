Union Bank Names White Hardwick Manager

Bill White

MORRISVILLE — Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire recently announced the selection of Bill White for Branch Manager at the bank’s Hardwick location.

“We are very pleased to have Bill join the Union Bank team,” said bank president David Silverman. “His extensive management and operations experience, coupled with his dedication to providing superior customer service, position him perfectly as we look to serve new and existing customers in the Hardwick area.”

