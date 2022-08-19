Union Bank Names White Hardwick Manager

MORRISVILLE — Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire recently announced the selection of Bill White for Branch Manager at the bank’s Hardwick location.
“We are very pleased to have Bill join the Union Bank team,” said bank president David Silverman. “His extensive management and operations experience, coupled with his dedication to providing superior customer service, position him perfectly as we look to serve new and existing customers in the Hardwick area.”
White has 25 years of experience in health care and finance. He studied at the University of Connecticut where he earned a BA in political science (and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society), as well as an MBA in management.
“I am thrilled to be back in the Northeast Kingdom with an opportunity to serve my community,” said White, a Hardwick resident who has been active with the Rotary Club and Kiwanis.
