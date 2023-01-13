Union Bank Promotes Kory Cantin

MORRISVILLE — Kory Cantin has been promoted to Commercial Loan Officer at Union Bank, and will be servicing the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and New Hampshire’s North Country region.
“Kory has been with Union Bank for five years, first working on the front lines and then in our commercial department as a loan assistant, and most recently as a credit analyst,” said bank president David Silverman. “We are very excited for Kory to advance into this position as a commercial loan officer. Kory is extremely bright and driven. His foundation in commercial banking, coupled with his focus on providing exceptional service as well as his knowledge of the area will suit him well in this new role.”
Korey was born in Littleton, N.H., and grew up in Lunenberg. He is a graduate of Lyndon Institute and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Granite State College. He completed the Northern New England School of Banking and achieved his commercial lending certification through the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Kory still lives in Lunenberg and is a member of the Kingdom East School Board and the Vermont chapter of the Risk Management Association Young Professionals Group. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, gardening, and driving around exploring Vermont’s small towns.
“I look forward to working with our dedicated Union Bank staff to provide our commercial customers, on both sides of the river, with the unique and exceptional service that a local community bank can give,” said Cantin.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.