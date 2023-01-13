Union Bank Promotes Kory Cantin

Kory Cantin

MORRISVILLE — Kory Cantin has been promoted to Commercial Loan Officer at Union Bank, and will be servicing the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and New Hampshire’s North Country region.

“Kory has been with Union Bank for five years, first working on the front lines and then in our commercial department as a loan assistant, and most recently as a credit analyst,” said bank president David Silverman. “We are very excited for Kory to advance into this position as a commercial loan officer. Kory is extremely bright and driven. His foundation in commercial banking, coupled with his focus on providing exceptional service as well as his knowledge of the area will suit him well in this new role.”

