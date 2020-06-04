Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) periodically evaluates thousands of banks across the country to determine how well their community development and lending practices contribute to the success of all in their of local communities. Historically, less than 10 percent of financial institutions earn the coveted “Outstanding” rating which is reserved for banks that most effectively meet the credit needs of their local communities.
In its most recent examination by regulatory agencies, Union Bank received an “outstanding” rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) in its two rated areas in Vermont and New Hampshire.
