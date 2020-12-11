VCRD Seeks To Engage Vermonters In Envisioning The Future

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Over the last couple of months, The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) has been working on an initiative called the Vermont Proposition: an effort to engage thousands of Vermonters in articulating priorities designed to optimize the best of Vermont – for its economy, environment, communities and people – and then build a non-partisan partnership to help drive them forward.
VCRD is a non-profit organization charged by the federal farm bill to act as a neutral convener to support the progress of Vermont communities. Over the last 30 years, it has engaged thousands of Vermonters in hundreds of towns throughout the state, bringing residents together to prioritize action for the future, and connecting them to the resources and technical support they need to succeed.
