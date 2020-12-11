VCRD Seeks To Engage Vermonters In Envisioning The Future

Willoughby Gap (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Over the last couple of months, The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) has been working on an initiative called the Vermont Proposition: an effort to engage thousands of Vermonters in articulating priorities designed to optimize the best of Vermont – for its economy, environment, communities and people – and then build a non-partisan partnership to help drive them forward.

VCRD is a non-profit organization charged by the federal farm bill to act as a neutral convener to support the progress of Vermont communities. Over the last 30 years, it has engaged thousands of Vermonters in hundreds of towns throughout the state, bringing residents together to prioritize action for the future, and connecting them to the resources and technical support they need to succeed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.