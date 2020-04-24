MONTPELIER, VT — The Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) approved over $16 million in new financing for Vermont businesses and farms for the quarter ended March 31, a $7 million increase in volume over the previous quarter.
The $16 million in new loans helped 41 different borrowers, of which 28 were in the small business and agricultural sectors. Of the $16 million in loan approvals, $9 million were in direct commercial loans, $2.5 million in small business loans, $2 million in agricultural loans, and another $2 million in renewable energy loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.