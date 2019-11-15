Vermont Association Of Broadcasters Honors Local Radio DJ As ‘Rising Star’

Vermont Association of Broadcasters recognized new talent with an inaugural “Rising Star” award to Jon Francois, host of the night show on Magic 97.7 (WGMT-FM) in St. Johnsbury.
The VBA announcement stated that Francois’s colleagues say he is “hard-working, takes on challenges with enthusiasm and is a team player who does extra work to keep things running smoothly.”
“He spends extra time in the studio everyday doing production that brings a sense of quirky fun to his show,” noted the announcement. “The time and energy Jon devotes to his job is proof he has the passion and exuberance to go far in the broadcast industry.”
