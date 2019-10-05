Vermont Business Magazine announce the winners of its Rising Stars recognition award. The list is comprised of 40 winners under the age of 40. Award recipients were selected by a panel of judges for their commitment to business growth, professional excellence and involvement in their communities. Two of the 40 winning recognition are from the Northeast Kingdom.
They are Alicia Armstrong, of St. Johnsbury, who works at Northern Counties Health Care, and Evan Carlson, of Sutton, who works at Do North Coworking.
Said VBM Publisher John Boutin, “We received over 240 outstanding nominations this year. The five judges had a difficult time picking the top 40. These young professionals have chosen to make Vermont home. For these young professionals it’s not just about business. It’s about them making a difference in their communities,” Boutin said.
Vermont Business Magazine will honor this year’s leaders at the Rising Stars dinner on No. 7 in South Burlington. The honorees will also be featured in the November issue of Vermont Business Magazine.
