Vermont Community Foundation Awards $115,800 To 27 Local Organizations

The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium seen through a window from the William D. McGuire Center, the new home to the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium's administrative offices, Eye on the Sky Weather Center and museum archives, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The building was formerly a women's retirement home known as The Sunset Home and was gifted to the museum in March.
The Northeast Kingdom Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation made $115,800 in grants to 27 organizations in Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia counties in fall 2020. This year’s awards represent a combination of grants to organizations supporting education, food access, the arts, and outdoor engagement.
The Northeast Kingdom Fund was established in 2011 by the Community Foundation and local partners as a permanent philanthropic resource to support the people and communities in the region. This year’s grantmaking was funded in part by generous donors from across Vermont. The contributions from these donors demonstrate the importance of philanthropic collaboration and partnership in advancing the good work in communities in the Northeast Kingdom.
