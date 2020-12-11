Vermont Creative Network Plans Dec. 15th Jamboree/Action Summit

Jody Fried (Photo by Paul Seaton)

From stagehands to sushi makers, potters to poetry professors, creative people and businesses help to power Vermont’s economy, workforce, communities, and culture.

On Dec. 15, the Vermont Creative Network will host a day-long virtual “Jamboree” to help connect and empower this critical sector and to shine a light on the importance of creativity to Vermont’s future.

