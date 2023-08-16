MONTPELIER — On August 17, the Vermont Futures Project will begin a statewide tour to inform the 2024 Economic Plan for Vermont.
The tour’s launch marks a milestone in the work of the Vermont Futures Project to answer the mission question of, “How can we use data to support the evolution of Vermont’s economy toward a thriving future full of opportunity for all?”
The Vermont Futures Project, an independent non-partisan organization led by Executive Director Kevin Chu, will convene community conversations, and visit all 14 counties. Input gathered at these events will inform the recommendations made in the report and provide diverse, statewide, participation from Vermonters. The Caledonia County stop will be September 21.
With the support of key partners, Chu has been leading efforts to define updated economic development goals and data indicators. Central to this work is the goal of increasing Vermont’s population to 802,000 by 2035, and increasing housing inventory to 350,000 non-seasonal units by 2035. Data indicators being evaluated are net migration, racial composition, rental vacancy, homeownership rates, building permits, cost burden, and more.
“It’s essential that we invest in strategies and remove barriers to strengthen our economy, scale up Vermont’s impact on sustainability, and make progress on social equity,” Chu stated. “Vermont needs more people, and more people need Vermont.”
The 2024 Economic Plan is slated to be released in June 2024.
