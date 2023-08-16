MONTPELIER — On August 17, the Vermont Futures Project will begin a statewide tour to inform the 2024 Economic Plan for Vermont.

The tour’s launch marks a milestone in the work of the Vermont Futures Project to answer the mission question of, “How can we use data to support the evolution of Vermont’s economy toward a thriving future full of opportunity for all?”

