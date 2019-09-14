HARDWICK — Vermont Natural Coatings PolyWhey® Professional Wood Floor Finishes are now available directly from the company’s manufacturing plant in Hardwick. The full line of sealers, commercial and residential topcoats and sport floor formulas will now carry the Vermont Natural Coatings PolyWhey® brand and be sold directly to Professional Floor Distributors.
The company will be adding new professional flooring products in the coming weeks. The expanded lineup will build on its PolyWhey® technology.
Vermont Natural Coatings patented PolyWhey® has emerged as new coatings technology. The company uses whey protein, a byproduct of cheese making, to displace toxic components traditionally found in professional wood finish. This technology delivers a finish that exceeds all VOC requirements in the US and Canada.
Bob Goldstein, CWFI, CSF, CI, will continue to serve and support PolyWhey customers as Vermont Natural Coatings Pro Sales and Technical Advisor. He is a National Wood Flooring Association Certified Inspector, Installer and Sand and Finisher.
Additional information on Vermont Natural Coatings and its products is available at vermontnaturalcoatings.com.
